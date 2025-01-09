Poco is all geared up to launch its much-anticipated Poco X7 Series today (January 9), promising notable enhancements in the mid-range smartphone market. The new lineup, comprising the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, has already generated considerable buzz, with teasers showcasing its striking design and advanced features.

Aimed at delivering high-performance capabilities at an affordable price, the Poco X7 Series is expected to cater to users seeking efficiency in heavy-duty tasks without stretching their budget.

Design Highlights The Poco X7 Series embraces bold aesthetics, with both models showcasing the brand’s iconic Black and Yellow dual-tone colour scheme. However, the two devices present distinct designs. The Poco X7 Pro sports a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, while the Poco X7 features a square-shaped camera module with curved edges for a sleek appearance. Additionally, Poco has unveiled an exclusive Iron Man Edition of the Poco X7 Pro, featuring a red and gold rear panel inspired by the iconic superhero.

Expected Specifications Under the hood, the Poco X7 Pro is likely to be powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for seamless multitasking. It boasts a robust 6550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and runs on Poco’s HyperOS 2.0.

While the Poco X7 is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits. Its dual-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. Similar to the Pro model, it could offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring top-tier performance.