Pokemon Go players revolt against developers rolling back pandemic-driven change

“Covid is not over, delta variant is spreading like wildfire, while I accept that Niantic warned us the reversion was coming, they should have delayed it. I in principle am fine with the old distances as the point of the game is to go to places and see those places," the post from Redditor BootsMade4Walking wrote. “If you are 80 m away you cant see that plaque you just spun, or might not walk in front of that shop that has a nifty sign. But the risk of closer interactions is significant, and Niantic has been tone def to the concerns raised in the last month by users," it continued.