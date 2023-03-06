Home / Technology / News /  Pokemon Sleep: Here's how the new game rewards you while you snooze!
Pokemon Sleep: Here's how the new game rewards you while you snooze!

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:26 PM IST Govind Choudhary
To participate, simply clock-in when you settle down for the night and set an alarm for your desired wake-up time. (Pokemon Sleep)Premium
  • Pokemon Sleep is a game that functions as a sleep tracker, with the player interacting with the game by sleeping. The game divides sleep time into three distinct categories, dozing, snoozing, and slumbering, and unlocking each category determines the type of Pokemon that the player will attract.

The Pokemon Company, renowned for its iconic anime series, extensive range of Nintendo games, and the popular Pokemon Go app, is all set to introduce its latest mobile game, Pokemon Sleep. This innovative game is unlike any other, as it rewards players for the number of hours they sleep, allowing them to catch rare Pokemon without any need for extensive grinding, exploration, or skill. With the first glimpse of the game now available, let's take a closer look at what's in store.

According to The Verge, the game was initially announced in 2019 but there were no updates until 2023. Finally, on February 27, The Pokemon Company hosted a livestream and released a trailer for the game. The trailer provides a glimpse of the real-life game experience and the actual gameplay.

The game welcomes you to a quaint island inhabited by Snorlax, where Professor Neroli is conducting research on Pokemon sleep. To participate, simply clock-in when you settle down for the night and set an alarm for your desired wake-up time. The app will then monitor your slumber and the length of your rest will determine which types of Pokemon you will encounter and be able to capture. Additionally, the game introduces unique sleep styles for Pokemon, offering the chance to obtain rare variants of familiar creatures, akin to the coveted Shiny Pokemon.

The company has unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Go, along with a companion device called Pokemon Go Plus+. This device serves as both a sleep tracker for Pokemon Sleep and a companion for Pokemon Go. However, the company has clarified that owning the device is not a prerequisite to playing the game, as the app alone suffices. While the release date for the game remains unknown, it is slated to launch on both iOS and Android platforms later this year.

