Pokemon Sleep: Here's how the new game rewards you while you snooze!
- Pokemon Sleep is a game that functions as a sleep tracker, with the player interacting with the game by sleeping. The game divides sleep time into three distinct categories, dozing, snoozing, and slumbering, and unlocking each category determines the type of Pokemon that the player will attract.
The Pokemon Company, renowned for its iconic anime series, extensive range of Nintendo games, and the popular Pokemon Go app, is all set to introduce its latest mobile game, Pokemon Sleep. This innovative game is unlike any other, as it rewards players for the number of hours they sleep, allowing them to catch rare Pokemon without any need for extensive grinding, exploration, or skill. With the first glimpse of the game now available, let's take a closer look at what's in store.
