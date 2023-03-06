Pokemon Sleep: Here's how the new game rewards you while you snooze!

The game welcomes you to a quaint island inhabited by Snorlax, where Professor Neroli is conducting research on Pokemon sleep. To participate, simply clock-in when you settle down for the night and set an alarm for your desired wake-up time. The app will then monitor your slumber and the length of your rest will determine which types of Pokemon you will encounter and be able to capture. Additionally, the game introduces unique sleep styles for Pokemon, offering the chance to obtain rare variants of familiar creatures, akin to the coveted Shiny Pokemon.