Poker, rummy platforms turn to technology to tackle irresponsible gaming

“We need to be able to figure out how much a player can play for without going overboard," said Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Games24x7, the company behind online rummy platform RummyCircle and fantasy gaming platform My11Circle. Pandya explained that while platforms can ask for know-your-customer (KYC) documents, they do not have access to financial records the way banks and wallet apps do. “I need to know whether a hundred rupees was too much for a player to spend or not," he added.