Pokémon Unite game shutdown: When servers close and how to save your game records

Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027, ending online services on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. After more than five years, The Pokémon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group are closing the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. In-game purchases will be suspended, and online matches will end in all modes.

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The company has already stopped selling its paid currency, Aeos Gems, and has ended new Unite Club memberships and auto-renewals. Players can still spend any Aeos Gems they hold until the shutdown. Current Unite Club members will keep their benefits until their membership ends. The announcement also outlines a farewell event and an offline library feature that will preserve selected game records after the servers close.

Pokémon Unite shutdown date and what players need to know According to The Pokémon Company’s official announcement, Pokémon Unite will shut down at 5:30 am IST on March 23, 2027. After that, players will not be able to log in or access online battles, including those against computer-controlled opponents.

The company thanked players who have been with the game since its Nintendo Switch launch on July 21, 2021. The Android and iOS versions followed on September 22, 2021.

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Farewell event to offer Unite licences and Holowear The farewell event begins at 9:30 am IST on November 12, 2026, and runs for five days. Daily login rewards, missions and matches will earn players Unite coins, which can be exchanged for items such as Unite licences, Holowear and Trainer outfits.

The game’s final update, scheduled for November, will include these farewell activities. Players are urged to complete any remaining upgrades and other tasks before the service ends.

Offline library will preserve selected game records After the shutdown, players will have access to a new library feature. It will let them view selected achievements, tournament scores, Unite licences and Holowear. Players can also use the practice area to learn about Pokémon moves and effects.

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However, players must download the library data before 5:30 am IST on March 23, 2027. Those who miss the deadline will lose access to the feature once the servers close. Library data saved on one phone cannot be transferred to another, and the company will not offer support for it after the shutdown.

Aeos Crown 2027 to mark the end of the competition Competitive play will continue until the end. The Aeos Crown 2027 tournament will be held in Tokyo on March 21, 2027, two days before the shutdown, with qualifiers starting on December 5, 2026.

The event comes as Pokémon Unite is not among the games at the Pokémon World Championships 2027. In November 2025, the game also ended operations in Belgium and the Netherlands, reportedly amid concerns over loot box regulations.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.