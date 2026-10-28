Subscribe

Pokémon Unite game shutdown: When servers close and how to save your game records

Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027. Check the farewell event dates, Aeos Gems sales halt and how to save the offline library.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published28 Oct 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027.
Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027.
AI Quick Read

Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027, ending online services on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. After more than five years, The Pokémon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group are closing the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. In-game purchases will be suspended, and online matches will end in all modes.

Advertisement

The company has already stopped selling its paid currency, Aeos Gems, and has ended new Unite Club memberships and auto-renewals. Players can still spend any Aeos Gems they hold until the shutdown. Current Unite Club members will keep their benefits until their membership ends. The announcement also outlines a farewell event and an offline library feature that will preserve selected game records after the servers close.

You may be interested in

41% OFF

Pokemon: Kalos Region Handbook

  • Pokemon: Kalos Region Handbook

₹410

₹699

Get This

42% OFF

Pokémon: Deluxe Essential Handbook

  • Pokémon: Deluxe Essential Handbook

₹459

₹795

Get This

24% OFF

Nintendo Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu,Multiplayer, Kids

  • Nintendo Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu
  • Multiplayer
  • Kids

₹5299

₹6999

Get This

8% OFF

Pokemon Card Game Scarlet & Violet Mega Premium Trainer Box (Japanese)

  • Pokemon Card Game Scarlet & Violet Mega Premium Trainer Box (Japanese)

₹18994

₹20650

Get This

21% OFF

The Eevee Set: A Pokemon Guidebook

  • The Eevee Set: A Pokemon Guidebook

₹1574

₹2000

Get This

44% OFF

Pokemon-Triple Movie Collection (3 DVD) [Edizione: Regno Unito] [Import]

  • Pokemon-Triple Movie Collection (3 DVD) [Edizione: Regno Unito] [Import]

₹3351.39

₹6033

Get This

The Unofficial Wizards Unite Handbook: The best tips and tricks

  • The Unofficial Wizards Unite Handbook: The best tips and tricks

₹859.95

Get This

53% OFF

Pokémon Trading Card Game Foil Cards Pack Battle TradingCards for Kids & Collectors Set of 55 Rare VMAX GX VSTAR TradingCard - Rainbow (Golden)

  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Foil Cards Pack Battle TradingCards for Kids & Collectors Set of 55 Rare VMAX GX VSTAR TradingCard - Rainbow (Golden)

₹236

₹499

Get This

Pokémon Kids' Pokemon Trio, Red, Small

  • Pokémon Kids' Pokemon Trio
  • Red
  • Small

₹4096

Get This

55% OFF

Marimo Craft PKM-773 Pokemon Clear Multi Case Mini Hogater H9 x W 7.5 x D 2 cm, Hogata, H9×W7.5×D2cm

  • Marimo Craft PKM-773 Pokemon Clear Multi Case Mini Hogater H9 x W 7.5 x D 2 cm
  • Hogata
  • H9×W7.5×D2cm

₹5201

₹11507

Get This

Pokémon Unite shutdown date and what players need to know

According to The Pokémon Company’s official announcement, Pokémon Unite will shut down at 5:30 am IST on March 23, 2027. After that, players will not be able to log in or access online battles, including those against computer-controlled opponents.

The company thanked players who have been with the game since its Nintendo Switch launch on July 21, 2021. The Android and iOS versions followed on September 22, 2021.

Advertisement
Also Read | Free Fire India is finally back: 28 October launch brings Diwali surprises

Farewell event to offer Unite licences and Holowear

The farewell event begins at 9:30 am IST on November 12, 2026, and runs for five days. Daily login rewards, missions and matches will earn players Unite coins, which can be exchanged for items such as Unite licences, Holowear and Trainer outfits.

The game’s final update, scheduled for November, will include these farewell activities. Players are urged to complete any remaining upgrades and other tasks before the service ends.

Also Read | GTA 6 PC release may arrive by March 2027, report says: What we know

Offline library will preserve selected game records

After the shutdown, players will have access to a new library feature. It will let them view selected achievements, tournament scores, Unite licences and Holowear. Players can also use the practice area to learn about Pokémon moves and effects.

Advertisement

However, players must download the library data before 5:30 am IST on March 23, 2027. Those who miss the deadline will lose access to the feature once the servers close. Library data saved on one phone cannot be transferred to another, and the company will not offer support for it after the shutdown.

Aeos Crown 2027 to mark the end of the competition

Competitive play will continue until the end. The Aeos Crown 2027 tournament will be held in Tokyo on March 21, 2027, two days before the shutdown, with qualifiers starting on December 5, 2026.

The event comes as Pokémon Unite is not among the games at the Pokémon World Championships 2027. In November 2025, the game also ended operations in Belgium and the Netherlands, reportedly amid concerns over loot box regulations.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsPokémon Unite game shutdown: When servers close and how to save your game records
Advertisement
Read Next Story