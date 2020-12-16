Political tussle over Facebook in Parliament’s IT committee

NEW DELHI : The parliamentary panel on Information Technology (IT) is likely to face disagreement again as the standing committee on Wednesday questioned representatives of social media platform Facebook on allegations of political bias.

During a meeting with representatives of Facebook, questions were raised about the recent report in Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the social media giant was reluctant to act against Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff.

The social media platform was represented by Facebook’s India head Ajit Mohan and Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director. Mohan deposed before the parliamentary committee chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“The recent report by WSJ on Bajrang Dal came up for discussion and some of the members feel that there is political bias against the organisation and there is a deliberate attempt to malign the image of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We are not happy with the replies given by Facebook and we have asked them to give use a detailed reply on specific questions raised by members of the standing committee and not give unsatisfactory replies to the panel," said a person in the know of the development.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal on 13 December, safety team of Facebook had earlier this year believed that Bajrang Dal supported violence against minorities across India and qualified as a dangerous organization that should be banned from Facebook. Bajrang Dal is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the course of the meeting on Wednesday of the parliamentary panel, the issue was brought up for discussion by senior Congress leader and parliamentarian Karti Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor who questioned the representatives of Facebook on the allegations made by WSJ. The report of WSJ suggested that while there was an internal assessment of Facebook which demanded a ban on the Bajrang Dal, the social media platform had not cracked down on the organisation due to financial considerations and concerns over the safety of its employees.

“The standing committee on Information Technology is being used for political gains by some of the members of the committee. We have highlighted this earlier also and would continue to do so in future," said a second person in the know of development.

This is the second time when a report of WSJ has become an issue of political tussle between Members of Parliament (MPs) of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The social media platform was under scrutiny earlier also after a report in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on 14 August suggested that it ignored internal recommendations to remove hate speech by a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker. However, when representatives of Facebook appeared before the standing committee of IT, they claimed that its content moderation policy was unbiased and does not favour any political party.

Soon after the WSJ report was published in August this year, the standing committee of IT was a divided house as MPs of Congress and BJP gave a list of questions to representatives of Facebook and wanted them to give written replies to the questions as members of panel were not satisfied with the oral replies given by the representatives of social media platform.

"We thank the Honorable Parliamentary Committee for their time. We remain committed to be an open and transparent platform, and to giving people voice and allowing them to express themselves freely," said a Facebook company spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint.

(Saumya Tewari and PTI contributed to the story)

