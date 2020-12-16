Political tussle over Facebook in Parliament’s IT committee

“The recent report by WSJ on Bajrang Dal came up for discussion and some of the members feel that there is political bias against the organisation and there is a deliberate attempt to malign the image of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We are not happy with the replies given by Facebook and we have asked them to give use a detailed reply on specific questions raised by members of the standing committee and not give unsatisfactory replies to the panel," said a person in the know of the development.