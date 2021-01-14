Popular gaming title Hogwarts Legacy launch delayed to 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, a role-playing game that was scheduled to launch this year has been postponed by a year to 2022. The game creators changed the launch year from 2021 to 2022 on their official website.

The studio also revealed, through a tweet, the reason behind the delay in launch. The tweet stated, “We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label."

The statement further read, “Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022."

Hogwarts Legacy is built in the same world as the popular novel and movie series, Harry Potter. However, J K Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game. The game is being developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros under the label of Portkey Games. The title is expected to be available for all major consoles including PS5, PS4, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

The development comes a few weeks after a popular AAA title faced a lot of flak for numerous in-game bugs and errors. CD Projekt’s CyberPunk 2077 was recently pulled down from Sony Playstation store as well as from Microsoft Xbox store. The game creators recently put out a statement acknowledging the issues in gameplay. The company has promised an update to fix the issues faced by players on both gaming consoles.

