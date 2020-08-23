Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >Popular iPhone models get major discounts on Apple Days sale
Second generation Apple iPhone SE

Popular iPhone models get major discounts on Apple Days sale

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST Staff Writer

The iPhone SE 2020 is selling at 35,999 down from the launch price of 42,500 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage

Apple’s next generation iPhones are on the horizon and the company might soon reduce the prices of the current flagships in the market. For now buyers have a chance to buy few of the best-selling Apple iPhones at a cheaper price than usual. Flipkart is conducting an Apple Days sale where the company is offering deals on iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR. iPhone 11 is also selling at a lower price with a bank offer.

Apple’s next generation iPhones are on the horizon and the company might soon reduce the prices of the current flagships in the market. For now buyers have a chance to buy few of the best-selling Apple iPhones at a cheaper price than usual. Flipkart is conducting an Apple Days sale where the company is offering deals on iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR. iPhone 11 is also selling at a lower price with a bank offer.

The iPhone SE 2020 is selling at 35,999 down from the launch price of 42,500 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant was selling at 47,800 but is now priced at 40,999 and the highest 256GB variant is now selling at 50,999. During the launch it was priced at 58,300. The e-commerce is pairing the discount with exchange offers.

The iPhone SE 2020 is selling at 35,999 down from the launch price of 42,500 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant was selling at 47,800 but is now priced at 40,999 and the highest 256GB variant is now selling at 50,999. During the launch it was priced at 58,300. The e-commerce is pairing the discount with exchange offers.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

iPhone XR is selling at 45,999 for the variant with 64GB of storage. The higher 128 GB variant will sell at a price of 51,999. Similar to the iPhone SE 2020, the buyer can avail additional discounts in the form of exchange offers.

The iPhone 11 is selling at 63,300 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage when clubbed with a bank offer. The buyers who opt to purchase the device using a HDFC Bank credit card and debit card can also avail a 5,000 instant discount. Without the discount, the iPhone 11 is selling at 68,300. Similarly, there’s an instant discount available on the iPhone 11 128GB variant. With the discount it is priced at 68,600.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated