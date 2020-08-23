Popular iPhone models get major discounts on Apple Days sale

Apple’s next generation iPhones are on the horizon and the company might soon reduce the prices of the current flagships in the market. For now buyers have a chance to buy few of the best-selling Apple iPhones at a cheaper price than usual. Flipkart is conducting an Apple Days sale where the company is offering deals on iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR. iPhone 11 is also selling at a lower price with a bank offer.

The iPhone SE 2020 is selling at ₹35,999 down from the launch price of ₹42,500 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant was selling at ₹47,800 but is now priced at 40,999 and the highest 256GB variant is now selling at ₹50,999. During the launch it was priced at ₹58,300. The e-commerce is pairing the discount with exchange offers.

The iPhone SE 2020 is selling at ₹35,999 down from the launch price of ₹42,500 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB variant was selling at ₹47,800 but is now priced at 40,999 and the highest 256GB variant is now selling at ₹50,999. During the launch it was priced at ₹58,300. The e-commerce is pairing the discount with exchange offers.

iPhone XR is selling at ₹45,999 for the variant with 64GB of storage. The higher 128 GB variant will sell at a price of ₹51,999. Similar to the iPhone SE 2020, the buyer can avail additional discounts in the form of exchange offers.

The iPhone 11 is selling at ₹63,300 for the variant with 64GB of internal storage when clubbed with a bank offer. The buyers who opt to purchase the device using a HDFC Bank credit card and debit card can also avail a ₹5,000 instant discount. Without the discount, the iPhone 11 is selling at ₹68,300. Similarly, there’s an instant discount available on the iPhone 11 128GB variant. With the discount it is priced at ₹68,600.

