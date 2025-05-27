Porn sites under fire: XVideos, Pornhub among adult platforms probed by EU over minor access

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos for potentially failing to protect minors online under the Digital Services Act, which aims to enhance digital safety.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated27 May 2025, 09:55 PM IST
The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into four major adult video platforms — Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos — over potential failures to protect minors online, raising the stakes in the EU’s push for stronger digital safety measures.
The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into four major adult video platforms — Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos — over potential failures to protect minors online, raising the stakes in the EU’s push for stronger digital safety measures.(Reuters / Yves Herman)

The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into four major adult video platforms — Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos — over potential failures to protect minors online, raising the stakes in the EU’s push for stronger digital safety measures.

The probe, announced on Tuesday, comes under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU’s flagship legislation aimed at regulating the online space and ensuring the safety of users, particularly children. The Commission alleges that these platforms may not have implemented sufficient age verification systems to prevent underage users from accessing explicit content.

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    Amazon

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    Discount

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      Amazon

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      Discount

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        Amazon

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        Discount

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          Amazon

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          Discount

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            Amazon

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            Discount

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              Amazon

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              Discount

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                Amazon

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                Discount

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  Amazon

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    Amazon

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      Amazon

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      “Our priority is to protect minors and allow them to navigate safely online,” said Henna Virkkunen, the EU’s digital chief. “The online space should be a safe environment for children to learn and connect.”

                      Over the coming months, the Commission will gather evidence and engage directly with the companies, giving them an opportunity to propose remedial actions. Failure to comply with DSA obligations can lead to fines of up to six per cent of a company’s annual global turnover.

                      Also Read | Trump says hell delay a threatened 50% tariff on the European Union until July

                      These proceedings are directed at platforms classified as “very large online platforms,” defined as those with over 45 million users within the EU. However, the Commission noted that Stripchat has recently dropped below this threshold and will, in four months, no longer be subject to the stricter compliance regime.

                      While the Commission focuses on these larger platforms, national regulators across the EU have also pledged to intensify scrutiny of smaller pornography websites to ensure broader compliance with child protection rules.

                      In response to the probe, a spokesperson for XVideos argued that responsibility should not rest solely with content platforms. “No single website — or even a group of websites — can effectively protect minors on its own,” the spokesperson said, advocating for age verification at the device level instead. They further claimed that mandatory verification on free adult websites could force many of them out of business.

                      Pornhub, Stripchat, and XNXX have yet to comment on the allegations.

                      (With inputs from Bloomberg)

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsPorn sites under fire: XVideos, Pornhub among adult platforms probed by EU over minor access
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.