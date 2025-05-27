Porn sites under fire: XVideos, Pornhub among adult platforms probed by EU over minor access

The European Commission has formally opened an investigation into four major adult video platforms — Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos — over potential failures to protect minors online, raising the stakes in the EU’s push for stronger digital safety measures.

The probe, announced on Tuesday, comes under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU’s flagship legislation aimed at regulating the online space and ensuring the safety of users, particularly children. The Commission alleges that these platforms may not have implemented sufficient age verification systems to prevent underage users from accessing explicit content.

“Our priority is to protect minors and allow them to navigate safely online,” said Henna Virkkunen, the EU’s digital chief. “The online space should be a safe environment for children to learn and connect.”

Over the coming months, the Commission will gather evidence and engage directly with the companies, giving them an opportunity to propose remedial actions. Failure to comply with DSA obligations can lead to fines of up to six per cent of a company’s annual global turnover.

These proceedings are directed at platforms classified as “very large online platforms,” defined as those with over 45 million users within the EU. However, the Commission noted that Stripchat has recently dropped below this threshold and will, in four months, no longer be subject to the stricter compliance regime.

While the Commission focuses on these larger platforms, national regulators across the EU have also pledged to intensify scrutiny of smaller pornography websites to ensure broader compliance with child protection rules.

In response to the probe, a spokesperson for XVideos argued that responsibility should not rest solely with content platforms. “No single website — or even a group of websites — can effectively protect minors on its own,” the spokesperson said, advocating for age verification at the device level instead. They further claimed that mandatory verification on free adult websites could force many of them out of business.

Pornhub, Stripchat, and XNXX have yet to comment on the allegations.