Post layoffs, Indian platforms look to hire key employees from ByteDance

Indian short-video platforms are looking to hire key employees from Chinese company ByteDance, now that the TikTok owner has announced significant downsizing in India. While the two richest Indian short video platforms, ShareChat and DailyHunt, haven’t publicly commented on the issue, smaller ones like Chingari, Bolo Indya, Mitron and Trell have all said they will be looking to hire employees who are leaving the Chinese giant.

“While these are super tough times, we would love to have you guys build something solid at Chingari for the larger Bharat," Aditya Kothari, co-founder of Chingari said in a LinkedIn post addressed to ByteDance employees. The company also issued a statement saying the same.

"It is unfortunate to see Indian talent in a fix as a result of Chinese app ban in India. Indians working in these companies are highly talented, enthusiastic, committed, and passionate to create a positive impact," said Varun Saxena, chief executive and founder of Bolo Indya. “We look forward to onboard quite a few of them where there is a strong cultural fit as well," he added. About 40% of Bolo Indya’s current workforce already comes from rival platforms, including Roposo, ShareChat, TikTok, Likee, Vmate, Shareit, Bigo Live and more.

The Chinese owner of TikTok had announced its plans to “significantly" downsize staff in India. “As you can imagine, the magnitude of this decision is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain unoperational," said Vanessa Pappas, interim global head of TikTok, in a letter sent to employees.

According to industry executives, ByteDance is expected to sack over 80% of its staff in India. The company currently has over 2,000 employees in India and expectations are that only about 200 to 250 of them will be retained. Rival companies see this as an opportunity to fill some key senior level positions, while also hiring other staff.

“The hiring would be across domains including business development, user engagement, product management, community management, content strategy, content moderation functions. Besides this, the company is also looking at filling various Vice President and AVP positions to expand its leadership team," Bolo Indya said in a statement.

