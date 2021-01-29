Post layoffs, Indian platforms look to hire key employees from ByteDance

The Chinese owner of TikTok had announced its plans to “significantly" downsize staff in India. “As you can imagine, the magnitude of this decision is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain unoperational," said Vanessa Pappas, interim global head of TikTok, in a letter sent to employees.

