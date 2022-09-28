Post pandemic, dating apps see surge in users from small towns and cities4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 12:03 AM IST
Cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Patna are seeing a significant surge in usage
The pandemic seems to have changed India’s courtship habits for good. More and more young Indians, even in small towns, are relying on dating apps to find love and companionship, choosing video calls over in-person dating to know each other.