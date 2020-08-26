Pre-installed malware detected on Tecno phones; issue under control, says firm

On Triada, Tecno said after a thorough investigation it was identified that Triada was an old and solved mobile security issue globally, and the fix to the W2 Triada problem was released to all consumers on March 20, 2018. By April 30, 2018, the official OTA fixes adapted for different versions of W2 devices were released, assuring that the problem was fixed once the consumer accepted the system update by installing the fix.