Home >Technology >News >Premium smartphone sales in India drop 32% in June 2020 quarter: Report
Premium smartphone sales in India drop 32% in June 2020 quarter: Report

1 min read . 09:23 PM IST PTI

New Delhi: India's smartphone shipments in the premium segment (over 30,000) declined 32 per cent year-on-year to over 1 million in June 2020 quarter on account of disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint Research, in a report, said the nationwide lockdown of almost 40 days led to almost zero shipments in April that contributed to the decline.

"Still, it was one of the least affected segments and reached its highest ever share in the overall India smartphone market, contributing more than 4 per cent in total smartphone shipments," it added.

New launches like the OnePlus 8 series 5G in premium segment and re-entry of Apple in affordable premium segment kept the momentum alive in the market, it said.

Also, the quarter also saw more vendors focusing on the ultra-premium segment for better profitability and to increase brands' mind share in the India market, it added.

The report said 5G has become standard in the ultra-premium segment and Samsung and Apple are expected to launch their 5G devices soon.

OnePlus regained its top position in the India premium smartphone market with 29 per cent share in the said quarter, just nudging out Samsung.

Apple fell to the third spot in the premium shipment share during the quarter due to intensifying competition, the report said.

"India's premium smartphone market is shaping up as OEMs are now changing their strategies to target consumers in all price tiers. Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo entered the ultra-premium segment...The segment no longer remains an oligopoly of Samsung, Apple and OnePlus," it added.

It cited the example of Vivo V19 that gained the second spot in the premium segment within the initial quarter of launch. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

