In the first week of May, ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ announced their comeback in India. Most gaming enthusiasts will remember the game as PUBG Mobile, which was removed from the Google Play Store following concerns regarding privacy. South Korean publisher Krafton has now announced the pre-registration date for the new game on Google Play Store.

The company announced that the pre-registration for the game will open on 18 May on Google Play Store. According to the statement released by the company, there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. Krafton claimed that these rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

In order to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the user will have to visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register" button, and the rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch. The game will launch as a free-to-play on mobile devices.

In an earlier release, Krafton states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a "world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience", further adding that it will feature "exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues."

Krafton has also confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India.

PUBG Mobile was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government included it in the list of over 250 Chinese apps that were a potential threat to Indian users. Taking advantage of the void left behind by dominant battle royale game, Indian studios released their own versions of role-playing games (RPG), like Studio nCore's FAU-G.

