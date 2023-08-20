'Pretty fun blocking people..': Elon Musk take a jibe on blocking feature of X

A day after announcing the removal of the block feature on the social media platform X, its owner Elon Musk took a jibe at those people who complain that blocking is going away.

Taking to Twitter (X), Musk wrote "Pretty fun blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste?" Here's the post:

Earlier, while responding to a question from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account asking users about their preference between mute and the block feature, Musk had noted that blocking will be deleted as a feature expected for direct messages.

However, he added that users will still possess the ability to mute others.

In a post on Friday, Musk wrote, “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature", except for DMs". “It makes no sense" the billionaire added.

Since he acquired the company formerly known as Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, Musk's removing the blocking feature is just one of many changes that were introduced.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on X, says ‘it makes no sense’

After Musk took over Twitter, he laid off much of the company's workforce, scrapped the old verified programme in favour of the $8/month Twitter Blue subscription, changed its name from Twitter to X, and introduced live streaming.

Meanwhile, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a post on X (formerly called Twitter) wrote that he has deleted his Instagram account after using it for 12 years.

He wrote, "deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?" To this Musk had reacted with a fire emoji.

Earlier in July, Dorsey shared a screenshot on Twitter showing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had sent a friend request to him on Threads.

With agency inputs.