Price drop alert! Huge discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, existing iPhone models- iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.
We are a few weeks away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series. Ahead of the launch, existing iPhone models have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of ₹65,999 on Amazon after a 17% off on its original price. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at ₹39,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has got a discount of 15% on the original price tag of ₹49,900. There is a discount on Apple iPhone SE as well.
That’s not all. You can also avail exchange offers and bank discounts on Apple iPhones on purchases made via Amazon and Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 13
The 128GB variant of Apple iPhone 13 (Midnight Black) is selling at ₹65,999 on Amazon. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to ₹12,750. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI on select cards. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 19 hours. It comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset.
Apple iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is up for purchase at ₹39,999 on Flipkart. While the 128GB storage model is available at ₹46,999. Flipkart is giving up to ₹17,000 exchange discount on the phone’s purchase. There is also a 10% off on CitiBank credit cards and debit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can avail 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase. The smartphone has dual 12MP rear cameras.
Apple iPhone SE’s 64GB storage model (Product Red) is selling at ₹29,999 on Flipkart right now. The 128GB and 256GB variants are available at ₹34,999 and ₹44,999, respectively. There is a 10% off on SBI credit cards and 5% cashback for purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The smartphone is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and comes with water and dust resistance.
