Home / Technology / News /  Price drop alert! Huge discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE

Price drop alert! Huge discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 11 is selling at 39,999 on Flipkart
2 min read . 10:55 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, existing iPhone models- iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We are a few weeks away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series. Ahead of the launch, existing iPhone models have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of 65,999 on Amazon after a 17% off on its original price. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at 39,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has got a discount of 15% on the original price tag of 49,900. There is a discount on Apple iPhone SE as well.

That’s not all. You can also avail exchange offers and bank discounts on Apple iPhones on purchases made via Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13

The 128GB variant of Apple iPhone 13 (Midnight Black) is selling at 65,999 on Amazon. The e-tailer is giving an exchange discount of up to 12,750. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI on select cards. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 19 hours. It comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

A screenshot of the listing page of iPhone 13 on Amazon 
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is up for purchase at 39,999 on Flipkart. While the 128GB storage model is available at 46,999. Flipkart is giving up to 17,000 exchange discount on the phone’s purchase. There is also a 10% off on CitiBank credit cards and debit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can avail 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase. The smartphone has dual 12MP rear cameras.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE’s 64GB storage model (Product Red) is selling at 29,999 on Flipkart right now. The 128GB and 256GB variants are available at 34,999 and 44,999, respectively. There is a 10% off on SBI credit cards and 5% cashback for purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The smartphone is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and comes with water and dust resistance.

