Price drop alert! Huge discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE

We are a few weeks away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series. Ahead of the launch, existing iPhone models have received a price drop on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at a discounted price of ₹65,999 on Amazon after a 17% off on its original price. Similarly, the iPhone 11 is available at ₹39,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone has got a discount of 15% on the original price tag of ₹49,900. There is a discount on Apple iPhone SE as well.

