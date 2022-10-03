Pricing key to cloud gaming2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:46 PM IST
- Experts say the rollout of 5G networks is only a piece of the puzzle for this next generation of gaming
NEW DELHI : The shutdown of Google Stadia last week has cast a shadow on the advent of cloud gaming, which has been pushed by Indian telcos as a key use-case of the just launched 5G networks. The tech giant announced plans to shutter its cloud gaming service last week, noting that it “hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected".