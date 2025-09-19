Primebook 2 Pro, Primebook 2 Pro Max with Full HD IPS display launched in India, price starts at ₹17,990

The new Primebook 2 Pro and 2 Max laptops, priced under 20,000, cater to students and freelancers. They run on Prime OS 3.0, feature dual microphones, a backlit keyboard, and boast impressive battery life of up to 14 hours.

Aman Gupta
Updated19 Sep 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Pro Max are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor
Homegrown Android laptop brand Primebook has launched two new laptops in India: the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max. Similar to previous Primebook models, these new laptops are designed for students, learners, freelancers, and coders, with a price tag of less than 20,000.

​Primebook 2 Pro & Primebook 2 Max specifications:

​Both the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max run on the latest Prime OS 3.0, which is based on Android 15. They are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage on the Primebook 2 Max.

​The Primebook 2 Max features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare display, while the Primebook 2 Pro has a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare display.

​Both Primebook 2 variants come with a stereo speaker setup and dual microphones with noise cancellation support. They also feature a backlit keyboard, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.1.

​As for the ports on the laptops, they include two USB-A slots, a Type-C slot for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot to expand storage by up to 1TB.

​The laptops feature a 1440p webcam and come in a single Chill Grey variant. They have a 60.3 Wh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 14 hours on the Primebook 2 Pro and 12 hours on the Primebook 2 Max.

​The Primebook laptops come with the Prime App store, which includes most popular Android apps like WhatsApp, BGMI, and more. The new laptops also feature a dedicated AI key for triggering Gemini and a new AI-powered search that allows users to conduct natural language searches for files, settings, and applications.

​Primbook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max price:

​The Primebook 2 Pro is priced at 17,990, while the Primebook 2 Max is priced at 19,990. The laptops are available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon, and Primebook's official website. There is an additional 500 off when making a prepaid payment for the new laptops.

