Prime Day 2024 preview: Amazon India shares insights on mobile phone trends, tier 2-3 markets. Check deals & offers
Amazon India prepares for Prime Day 2024 with offers and new product launches. Director Ranjit Babu discusses the rise of premium purchases in TVs and smartphones, and reveals deals on over 40 latest launches across gadgets.
Amazon India is gearing up for its much-awaited Prime Day sale, which will run from July 20 to 21, promising an array of offers and the latest product launches. In an interview with Livemint, Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment at Amazon India, shared insights into the evolving landscape of consumer electronics, how smartphone penetration is rapidly increasing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, upcoming offers for Prime Day 2024, and much more.