Amazon India is gearing up for its much-awaited Prime Day sale, which will run from July 20 to 21, promising an array of offers and the latest product launches. In an interview with Livemint, Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment at Amazon India, shared insights into the evolving landscape of consumer electronics, how smartphone penetration is rapidly increasing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, upcoming offers for Prime Day 2024, and much more.

Here are the edited excerpts:

A Surge in Premium Purchases Amazon has observed a notable shift in consumer behaviour towards premium and ultra-premium products. In the television segment, 4K TVs now dominate the market, with nearly two-thirds of Amazon's TV sales coming from this category. The trend is similarly pronounced in smartphones, where devices priced over ₹100,000 are experiencing more than double the growth year on year.

Babu attributes this shift to the increasing accessibility of no-cost EMI options, which have become a significant driver for purchases. Nearly 42 per cent of TV buyers and 45 per cent of smartphone purchasers utilise EMI options, with the percentage rising for premium products. This financial flexibility allows consumers to invest in high-end experiences, from larger screens to advanced display technologies like QLEDs and OLEDs.

The Rise of 5G and Budget Smartphones Another pivotal trend is the rise of 5G smartphones. Babu shared that 60 per cent of the phones sold on Amazon India were 5G-enabled last year, and this year that figure has surged to over 80 per cent. The introduction of budget-friendly 5G devices has accelerated this growth, with many new models now priced between ₹10,000 and 15,000, making cutting-edge technology more accessible.

Expanding Reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets According to Babu, the tier 2 and tier 3 cities now contribute 70 per cent of Amazon's smartphone sales and 68 per cent of TV sales. He emphasises that the company's focus on offering a broad selection and competitive pricing has resonated with customers across all regions. The availability of no-cost EMI options and flexible payment methods has played a crucial role in this success, according to the director of Wireless and Home Entertainment at Amazon India.

Prime Day 2024: What to Expect Amazon is anticipating that Prime Day 2024 could surpass all previous records. Amazon plans to unveil its lineup of new smartphones, covering price range from under ₹10,000 to over ₹100,000. Notable launches include the Redmi 13 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and the Motorola razr 50 ultra, which features the largest external display on a flip phone to date.

Additionally, Amazon will offer the lowest prices ever on popular flagship devices, including iPhones and Samsung models. Customers can expect up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options, 10 per cent savings on select payments, and an extensive range of deals across major brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

The AI Integration in smartphones The upcoming launches will also feature the latest launches with AI-infused features. According to Babu, Motorola's new AI features aim to simplify daily tasks, while Honor's 200 series will showcase next-generation AI-focused software. Samsung continues to enhance its AI capabilities across its product range, reflecting a broader industry trend towards integrating AI in consumer electronics.

Deals and Offers The Prime Day 2024 will run from July 20 to 21, 2024. This Prime Day, Amazon is set to unveil some of the biggest launches of the season for consumer electronics.

Prime members can look forward to big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, and more. Customers can upgrade their gadgets and choose from over 40 new launches across consumer electronics and accessories from popular brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, JBL, boAt, and many more.

Additionally, customers can enjoy extra savings on Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and more, including a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit or credit cards and SBI credit cards.

Here are some of the new launches across consumer electronics on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop: Featuring an Intel Core Celeron processor, HD display, and 180-degree hinge, the Acer Aspire 3 offers a stunning visual experience.

Featuring an Intel Core Celeron processor, HD display, and 180-degree hinge, the Acer Aspire 3 offers a stunning visual experience. ASUS Vivobook 15: Equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, NanoEdge display, ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology, and GlideX, the ASUS Vivobook 15 promises fast performance and effortless productivity.

Equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, NanoEdge display, ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology, and GlideX, the ASUS Vivobook 15 promises fast performance and effortless productivity. ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop: The new ASUS TUF gaming laptop features an AMD 7000 H series processor, FHD 144Hz display, and 48Wh battery for an unmatched gaming experience.

The new ASUS TUF gaming laptop features an AMD 7000 H series processor, FHD 144Hz display, and 48Wh battery for an unmatched gaming experience. boAt SmartRing: The boAt SmartRing comes with multiple sports modes, camera control, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring, and is 5 ATM dust, water, and splash-resistant.

The boAt SmartRing comes with multiple sports modes, camera control, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring, and is 5 ATM dust, water, and splash-resistant. boAt Nirvana Space: The newly launched Nirvana Space TWS in-ear earbuds offer 360º spatial audio, ANC up to 32dB, 100 hours of playback, 4 Mics with AI-ENx, and adaptive EQ.

The newly launched Nirvana Space TWS in-ear earbuds offer 360º spatial audio, ANC up to 32dB, 100 hours of playback, 4 Mics with AI-ENx, and adaptive EQ. CP Plus 4MP QUAD HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera: This CCTV camera features a 360-degree pan and tilt, built-in siren, motion tracking, and echo cancellation technology.

This CCTV camera features a 360-degree pan and tilt, built-in siren, motion tracking, and echo cancellation technology. Fire-Boltt Dapper Smartwatch: The watch offers features like NFC control, GPS tracking, compass, wireless charging, Bluetooth calling, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

The watch offers features like NFC control, GPS tracking, compass, wireless charging, Bluetooth calling, and an IP68 waterproof rating. Fire-Boltt Maverick Smartwatch: With a premium metallic build, the Fire-Boltt Maverick includes Bluetooth calling and voice assistant.

With a premium metallic build, the Fire-Boltt Maverick includes Bluetooth calling and voice assistant. HP Pavilion 16 Laptop: Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7, the HP Pavilion 16 offers unmatched performance.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7, the HP Pavilion 16 offers unmatched performance. HP Victus Gaming Laptop: With AMD Ryzen 7, Intel i5 and i7 chips, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX, the new Victus gaming laptops promise an enhanced gaming experience.

With AMD Ryzen 7, Intel i5 and i7 chips, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX, the new Victus gaming laptops promise an enhanced gaming experience. JBL Live Buds 3: The product features 10mm dynamic drivers, true adaptive noise-cancelling tech, and 40 hours of playback time.

The product features 10mm dynamic drivers, true adaptive noise-cancelling tech, and 40 hours of playback time. Lenovo Tab Plus: The Lenovo Tab Plus comes with Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers and an in-built kickstand.

The Lenovo Tab Plus comes with Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers and an in-built kickstand. OnePlus Watch 2R: Powered by Google WearOS, the OnePlus Watch 2R enhances everyday experiences.

Powered by Google WearOS, the OnePlus Watch 2R enhances everyday experiences. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: The new Samsung Galaxy watches are equipped with smart features for an enhanced user experience.

