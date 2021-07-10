Microsoft recently rolled out a patch for a serious security flaw in its operating system. The patch that was rolled out to fix the issue resulted in many users not being able to connect to their printers. The vulnerability that was spotted earlier allowed hackers to take advantage of the "PrintNightmare" flaw to gain control of computers through the print spooler feature used in workplaces for network printers.

Also read: Microsoft Windows users alert! New flaw lets hackers control system functions

The new bug is causing printers to get disconnected from the controlling device. One printer brand, Zebra is heavily impacted by the problem caused by the new patch, according to a report by The Verge.

The company even put out a statement saying that Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is trying to release a fix soon.

The support page stated, “We are aware of a printing issue caused by the July 6 Windows “KB5004945“ update affecting multiple brands of printers. Microsoft has investigated this issue and plans to release an update addressing the issue within the next 1–2 business days."

How to fix the issue

The company also revealed a few ways in which users can tackle the issue. An immediate way to address the issue is to uninstall the Windows “KB5004945“ update or uninstall the affected printer driver and reinstall using Administrative credentials.

For a more long term solution, the company has asked users to download the Windows update Microsoft is planning to release.

When the patch to fix the print spooler issue was released Microsoft stated, "An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with system privileges."

"An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights."

Microsoft had asked computer users to immediately install patches, saying all versions of Windows are vulnerable but not all have security updates available yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.