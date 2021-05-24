Privacy experts wary of covid directive

A keyword-based ban such as this could affect posts that have no offensive content, Roy said. “A keyword-based ban is over the top and disproportionate and you could take down a whole lot of other posts as collateral damage. The last time they did this, they ended up taking down tweets of supporters of the ruling party who were flagging other tweets with the allegedly offensive hashtag," he said. “A sweeping ban like this is rare, except for perhaps in China and Russia. China, in fact gives keyword based, real-time takedown directives even to messaging platforms," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}