Private-equity firms push blockchain-based funds despite crypto collapse

Private-equity firms push blockchain-based funds despite crypto collapse5 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 06:18 PM IST
KKR, Apollo, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group are among those seeking to raise money through ‘tokenized’ funds
KKR, Apollo, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group are among those seeking to raise money through ‘tokenized’ funds
Private-equity firms are making their funds available on the blockchain in an effort to reach rich investors, despite the crypto scandals that have left the technology under a cloud.