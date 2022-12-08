Private-equity firms push blockchain-based funds despite crypto collapse

Hamilton Lane is among the firms that has most enthusiastically embraced blockchain. In October, the private-fund manager announced plans to offer three tokenized vehicles in partnership with Securitize Inc., which operates a blockchain-based trading system for digital assets. Hamilton Lane hasn’t set a target size for these vehicles but Mr. Shaw, who oversees regulatory compliance and risk management activities at the firm, expects it to be in the tens of millions of dollars initially.

