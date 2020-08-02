Professional gaming community on tenterhooks as India mulls PUBG ban

Sinha said monetise-able opportunities like brands sponsorship grows if more people play and watch a game. “Smaller tier tournaments and the hundreds of new platforms that are popping up everyday allow even casual players to make a quick buck by winning community tournaments like the ones we've been hosting throughout the lockdown. An average eSports player playing at the Tier 1 level has the potential to earn anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹2,50,000 depending on how skilled they are," adds Sinha.