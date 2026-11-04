PS5 console Black Friday deals 2026: Sony announces game discounts, hardware offers remain unconfirmed

Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday for PlayStation fans, and thousands of digital games are now available for a discount of up to 75%. The PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026 began on November 4 and runs until November 30 throughout the PlayStation Store. It features PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 games, as well as some game expansions and downloadable content (DLC).

The early announcement allows gamers to make their plans before the big Black Friday weekend. Sony has also given a preview of some of the games it hopes to see in the promotion, such as Astro Bot, NBA 2K27 and Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred. However, those seeking to buy PS5s at lower costs could have to wait for the console, controller, and more. Sony hasn't announced all of its hardware plans for India yet.

PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2026: When will the offers end? The promotion will run for almost four weeks until November 30th. Gamers should not expect that all discounted titles will be discounted the same amount for the duration of the campaign, though.

According to Sony's official PlayStation Blog announcement published on November 3, some offers will expire on November 20. The company will also update the promotion on Sunday, November 16, when more deals may be available.

The discount percentage and final selling price will depend on the region. Indian customers should refer to the PlayStation Store in India before making a purchase.

Sony's Black Friday sale preview includes these games Sony's initial announcement offers a glimpse of the games that players can expect to find at reduced prices. This collection includes both popular and new titles.

Here are the titles highlighted by Sony: Marvel's Wolverine Digital Deluxe Edition UFC Ultimate Edition Valheim Mortal Shell II NBA 2K27 SAROS Digital Deluxe Edition 007 First Light Deluxe Edition The Blood of Dawnwalker: Eclipse Edition Astro Bot Pragmata Deluxe Edition Silent Hill: Townfall Echoes of Aincrad Beast of Reincarnation Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred – Standard Edition The Sinking City 2 Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition This is an early selection that Sony has made available and not the full catalogue. Once the offers are listed in the PlayStation Store, the actual prices and discount percentages will be shown for the eligible games.

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PS5, PS5 Pro and DualSense discounts: What is confirmed? While digital game discounts are part of the confirmed promotion, Sony has not announced price cuts for its console lineup. This indicates that those who have been hoping for offers to take advantage of while waiting for the PS5 Slim, PS5 Digital Edition or PS5 Pro will not have confirmed offers to consider just yet.

No official discounts have been announced for the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, PlayStation Portal, PS VR2 headset or the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore audio products either.

They might catch the eye during Black Friday, the broader shopping day, but Sony's hardware offers remain to be confirmed.

Where to find PlayStation Black Friday deals in India? Indian gamers can check the official PlayStation Store for digital game offers and region-specific prices. Those planning to purchase physical devices can also check availability from authorised dealers and major online vendors.