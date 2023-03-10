PS5 receives version 7 update, featuring Discord integration and VRR support

PS5 receives version 7 update, featuring Discord integration and VRR support3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
- The newly introduced integration between PS5 and Discord provides players with a great cross-play communication solution, as it allows seamless voice communication across different platforms.
The latest PS5 update, recently released by Sony, introduces several new features to the console, including integration with the popular communication app Discord and variable refresh rate (VRR) support for 1440p resolution. While previously available in beta testing, the VRR functionality is now officially supported and allows players to experience smoother, more stable gameplay. The Discord integration allows users to receive calls from the app on their PS5, but requires linking the account through the console's settings. Other updates included in the version 7 release are screen-sharing capabilities, voice command recording of gameplay, and the ability to transfer saved data between PlayStation consoles.
