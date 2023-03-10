PS5 receives version 7 update, featuring Discord integration and VRR support

The latest PS5 update, recently released by Sony, introduces several new features to the console, including integration with the popular communication app Discord and variable refresh rate (VRR) support for 1440p resolution. While previously available in beta testing, the VRR functionality is now officially supported and allows players to experience smoother, more stable gameplay. The Discord integration allows users to receive calls from the app on their PS5, but requires linking the account through the console's settings. Other updates included in the version 7 release are screen-sharing capabilities, voice command recording of gameplay, and the ability to transfer saved data between PlayStation consoles.

According to The Verge's report, the Discord integration on PS5 currently supports voice calls only and does not include features such as text messages or access to servers. It's worth noting that it took some time for Xbox to fully integrate Discord onto their system, with direct access to the app's options not becoming available until November of last year. With this in mind, it's possible that the current PS5 integration is just the initial step towards a more comprehensive implementation in the future.

The newly introduced integration between PS5 and Discord provides players with a great cross-play communication solution, as it allows seamless voice communication across different platforms. Despite being a third-party app, the setup process is straightforward, and once completed, players can easily control their audio settings, such as volume, muting, or minimizing it while they continue to play their games. This feature enhances the overall gaming experience and facilitates better coordination among players.

In addition to the Discord integration, the latest PS5 update brings other notable improvements. One such enhancement is the smoother performance when using VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1 displays, which dynamically synchronises the refresh rate of the display with that of the PS5 console, resulting in reduced frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Additionally, players can now easily share their screens or request a friend to share theirs, directly from their user profile. The update also allows players to join a friend's gaming session by selecting their profile and hitting the 'Join Game' option from the menu. Similar to Steam, the home screen of a selected game now features a 'Friends Who Play' tile, displaying a list of friends who also own the same game. Overall, the latest PS5 update offers several new features and enhancements aimed at improving the gaming experience for players.

Along with the aforementioned features, the recent PS5 update also makes saved data migration a lot easier. When installing a PS4 game on the PS5, a pop-up notification appears, informing the player that their saved data is available on the PlayStation Network's (PSN) cloud storage. The console then provides the option to download and sync the saved data for future use. However, accessing online save storage requires a PS Plus subscription. Additionally, the update introduces the PS5-PS5 data transfer feature, enabling quick and easy transfer of games, saved data, user profiles, settings, and screenshots to another PS5 system via local Wi-Fi or a LAN cable. Overall, these features provide added convenience and ease-of-use for PS5 users.

PS5 owners in the US and UK are in for a treat as they can now try out the game capture preview feature, which allows hands-free recording through voice commands. By simply saying, "Hey PlayStation, capture that!" players can save a short video clip of their most recent gameplay. The clip's duration can be adjusted based on personal preferences, ranging from 15 seconds to an hour. Alternatively, players can use the command, "Hey PlayStation, start recording!" to manually initiate gameplay capture, which will continue until they request it to stop. For more information on the new features included in PS5's version 7 update, players can visit the official PlayStation blog.