PS5 receives version 7 update, featuring Discord integration and VRR support

In addition to the Discord integration, the latest PS5 update brings other notable improvements. One such enhancement is the smoother performance when using VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1 displays, which dynamically synchronises the refresh rate of the display with that of the PS5 console, resulting in reduced frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Additionally, players can now easily share their screens or request a friend to share theirs, directly from their user profile. The update also allows players to join a friend's gaming session by selecting their profile and hitting the 'Join Game' option from the menu. Similar to Steam, the home screen of a selected game now features a 'Friends Who Play' tile, displaying a list of friends who also own the same game. Overall, the latest PS5 update offers several new features and enhancements aimed at improving the gaming experience for players.