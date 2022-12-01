PSUs, state bodies drive AI-based chatbot adoption in India

In March, Gupshup built ‘Conversations on the move’ for the Central Railways, a chatbot designed for user entertainment on select train routes. The service is presently available on 10 trains, and offers passengers infotainment on journey locations. “Government bodies are realizing that for users in emerging markets such as India, chat apps and platforms are super apps—where users do payments, content sharing and more, apart from just conversations. There is a natural evolution process where chatbot adoption is picking up, since this gives users’ great convenience," Sheth said.