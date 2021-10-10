This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Krafton Amsterdam is hiring technical art director and technical animator to work on a “new unannounced project” that is likely to bring Unreal Engine 5 to PUBG
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is credited with popularising the battle royale segment that led to numerous games in the genre across platforms. Released in 2017, the game has undergone several updates and changes, but the core of it remains same. There have not been any word on a sequel either, till now. Recent reports suggest that Krafton, the publisher behind PUBG, is now working on a sequel for the game.
As per documents shared by leakster PlayerIGN, Krafton Amsterdam is hiring a technical art director and technical animator to work on a “new unannounced project" based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The documents begin with references to PUBG, which could be an indication that the project is related to PUBG.
The leaker stated that Krafton had discussed upgrading PUBG to Unreal Engine 5 in an internal meeting. His post also refers to a work-in-progress game named X1.
However, there is no confirmation from Krafton as of yet, hence these developments should be taken with a pinch of salt.
It is also unclear whether it will be a PUBG sequel or an engine update for the existing game, similar to Overwatch 2.
Switching to Unreal Engine 5 would mean better graphics for PUBG as well as improved elements being introduced in the gameplay. The updates are most likely to appear on PC and consoles, and any upgrades on mobile version of the game are in distant future.
Notably, in India, Krafton has taken over the reigns of PUBG Mobile from Tencent after government backlash in the country against the Chinese tech giant.