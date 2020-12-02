PUBG faces govt in India battleground

“The issue is more nuanced. The original ban was enforced because of the data harvesting practices and the impending issues that may arise because of the use of such data surreptitiously against the interests of the nation. Cutting ties with Tencent will help, but the fine print of the data storage and privacy policy would be crucial in ascertaining the fate of the game," said Vinay Shukla, senior associate at Nishith Desai Associates. “Launching the game by floating a new entity will not be in the spirit of the law," said Shukla.