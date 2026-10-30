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PUBG fans alert! How the battle royale game became a global gaming phenomenon as Netflix develops live-action series

From its early access launch to becoming one of the world's most recognised battle royale games, PUBG has transformed online gaming. With Netflix developing a live-action adaptation, the game's journey and global popularity are back in focus.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published30 Oct 2026, 07:32 PM IST
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Donald Glover, along with his brother Stephen, is developing a live-action adaptation of PUBG.
Donald Glover, along with his brother Stephen, is developing a live-action adaptation of PUBG.
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The battle royale gaming phenomenon PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is heading towards a new format, with Netflix developing a live-action series based on the popular video game.

The project will see Donald Glover take on multiple responsibilities, including writing, directing, executive producing and starring in the series. His brother, Stephen Glover, is also attached as a writer and executive producer.

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PUBG is getting a live-action adaptation led by Donald Glover

The announcement has brought renewed attention to a game that helped turn the battle royale format into one of the biggest trends in online gaming. First released in 2017, PUBG changed the way players experienced multiplayer shooters by placing them in a large survival competition where the objective was simple: stay alive until everyone else is eliminated.

While Netflix and PUBG's publisher, Krafton, have not revealed the series' storyline, the adaptation presents an interesting challenge. Unlike many video games that come with established characters and detailed storylines, PUBG is largely built around its gameplay, maps and unpredictable encounters between players.

PUBG

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How did PUBG become a global gaming phenomenon?

PUBG's origins can be traced back to the work of Irish game designer Brendan Greene, who is better known by his online name, PlayerUnknown. Before developing the standalone game, Greene experimented with the battle royale format through modifications of existing survival games, including DayZ and Arma.

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His idea was to create a multiplayer experience in which a large group of players would compete against one another in a fight for survival. Instead of following a fixed storyline or completing a series of missions, players would have to make decisions based on their surroundings, available resources and the actions of other competitors.

The concept eventually developed into PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which entered Steam Early Access on March 23, 2017. The game was developed by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean gaming company Bluehole, which later became part of Krafton.

The basic format was easy to understand. Up to 100 players would jump out of an aircraft and land on an island. They would then search buildings and other locations for weapons, ammunition, medical supplies and equipment.

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As the match progressed, a shrinking safe zone would force players closer together, increasing the chances of encounters and gunfights. The last player or team remaining would win the match.

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The simplicity of this format was one of its biggest strengths. Every match could unfold differently depending on where players landed, what equipment they found and how they approached the competition. Someone could spend much of a match avoiding fights, while another player could actively hunt down opponents.

PUBG's early success was reflected in its player numbers. By October 2017, the game had crossed two million concurrent players on Steam, setting a record at the time. Guinness World Records recorded a peak of 2,279,084 players simultaneously playing the game. It also set several other records during its early rise.

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The game's popularity helped bring battle royale gaming into the mainstream and encouraged other developers to explore similar formats.

How PUBG influenced the gaming industry

PUBG arrived at a time when multiplayer shooters were already popular, but its approach offered something different. Rather than putting players into short rounds with fixed teams and objectives, it created a larger survival competition in which strategy and timing could matter as much as shooting skills.

The uncertainty surrounding each match became a major attraction. Players could not predict where their opponents would be or what equipment they would find. Even experienced gamers had to adapt to changing situations.

Its success also helped establish battle royale as a major gaming category. Games such as Fortnite Battle Royale and, later, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone brought their own approaches to the format, expanding its audience further.

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PUBG also became an important part of competitive gaming, with tournaments allowing professional teams to compete in front of international audiences. Its popularity extended beyond PC gaming, with PUBG Mobile bringing the experience to smartphones and making the format accessible to a much wider audience.

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The game has continued to evolve through new maps, gameplay updates, weapons and events. Its original appeal, however, remains largely unchanged: players enter a match with limited resources and must find a way to outlast everyone else.

What do we know about the PUBG Netflix series?

Netflix's live-action adaptation will be led by Donald Glover, who will write, direct, executive produce and star in the project. Stephen Glover will join him as a writer and executive producer.

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Other executive producers include Michael Schaefer for Neon TV, Fam Udeorji for Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H, Krafton's entertainment division.

The project emerged from a first-look partnership between Netflix and Krafton, with Netflix bringing Donald Glover on board following negotiations.

However, there is currently no confirmed storyline, release date or additional casting information. It is also unclear whether the series will follow the familiar battle royale format directly or create an original story set within the game's universe.

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For Netflix, the challenge will be to translate that experience into a story that works for viewers who may never have played the game.

The adaptation is also separate from an animated PUBG project announced in 2021, which was associated with Castlevania producer Adi Shankar.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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