PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G teaser: Launch timeline, other details

PUBG Mobile got banned in India after the Indian government released a list of 118 applications that seemed to be raising privacy concerns. While most other popular Chinese apps were quick to get an Indian alternative, building a battle royale game should take a substantial amount of time. nCore Games took up the mantle to build an all-Indian alternative for Pubg Mobile. The new game called Fau-G has finally gotten an estimate about its launch.

The company shared a tweet claiming that Fearless And United Guards or FAU-G will be launching in the month of November 2020. The tweet stated, “Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020!"

Along with the tweet, the company also put out the first teaser of the game. The teaser does not provide any gameplay as such but the cinematic trailer hints that the game (or one of the maps) will be based on conflict of Galwan Valley which was the source the rise of anti-China sentiments.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The trailer shows Indian Army personnel in a skirmish with the Chinese army in hand to hand combat. We can’t be certain if this particular aspect will make it to the final version of the game.

The game has been actively promoted by bollywood actor. Akshay Kumar. The actor also shared the teaser on his official Twitter account.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is rumoured to make a comeback since the studio that created the game has managed to sever its ties with its Chinese publisher, Tencent. However, there is no official confirmation, if the game will be un-banned anytime soon.

