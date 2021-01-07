PUBG Mobile highest revenue generating game in India in 2020

Despite being banned mid-year by union government, PUBG Mobile was the highest revenue generating gaming app in India in terms of user spending in 2020 across Google Play Store and Apple App Store, according to Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm. PUBG Mobile was also the highest revenue generating gaming app globally in 2020.

Garena Free Fire, another battle royal game, was the second highest grossing app in India. According to Sensor Tower, right after the ban on PUBG Mobile in September 2020, Garena Free Fire raked up 3.7 million new downloads in a week’s span. It is currently the top grossing game in India on Play Store.

Activision’s Call of Duty Mobile, which also profited from the ban and raked 1.4 million downloads in the week after it, was the 5th highest revenue generating game in India in 2020, as per Sensor Tower. It is currently the second highest grossing game on Play Store.

The only Indian game in Sensor Tower’s top five was Teen Patti by Octro. The game has over 150 million users and it is the 6th highest grossing app on Play Store.

India was a key market for PUBG Mobile and accounted for 180 million out of its 752 million global downloads at the time of ban. It was also major source of revenue for eSports companies and professional gamers.

After the ban, PUBG Corporation, the South Korea based creators of the game, broke ties with Tencent Games, the Chinese publishers of the game in India, and tried to re-launch the game with India-centric modifications and a new name- PUBG Mobile India. However, the company is yet to break the impasse with the government.

Mint had reported earlier that the MEITY had several concerns related to security and privacy which were not addressed.

