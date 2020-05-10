PUBG Mobile started rolling out the 0.18.0 version of the app from 7 May. One of the biggest changes in the map was Miramar 2.0 or even Mad Miramar. This new update brings a lot of new locations in the Miramar map and one of the biggest changes that was promised was the sandstorms that were supposed to make the new map much more dramatic and challenging.

PUBG Mobile has now announced that the sandstorms will be hitting the new Miramar 2.0 map on the 12 May. The new sandstorms can be spotted from the maps and it will limit visibility to a great extent. The players will be able to find special loot crates in the storm area. Visibility will also be limited across the map while it is being ravaged by a sandstorm.

Fight together, survive the storm, and protect the planet 🌩️ . Be sure to check out our official YouTube channel on May 12th for a 24-hour live stream event! #protecttheplanet #pubgmsandstormhttps://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/wUnbAhvar2 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 8, 2020

Within the new Miramar map there’s an Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added. The map also gets a new race track that runs through the whole map. Miramar is also getting a new car in the shape of Golden Mirado. However, only a single unit will spawn on the map.

The developers have added new vending machines all over the map to provide painkillers and energy drinks. If lucky, the player can get as many as eight drinks in one go. The lobby of the game has also been updated to emphasise on the new Miramar map. There are new Miramar achievements that can be gained by completing multiple objectives.

Other major changes include a new candid attachment for guns, Cheer park, which is an area built to socialize (up to 20 people can join the cheer park at a time) and Royal Pass Season 13 which will be landing on 13 May.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated