PUBG Mobile re-launch: What will be different in the new Indian version

PUBG Corporation has finally revealed the launch plans for PUBG Mobile , the most popular Battle Royale game before the Indian government decided to ban it due to privacy concerns. The speculations of a re-launch became more rampant after the company decided to sever ties with its Chinese publishing partner Tencent in India. Now, PUBG Corporation, announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India.

The company has clearly stated that this will be a new game created specifically for the Indian market. Since this is a specific game built for India, there will be a few changes that will be introduced both in the gameplay and even other aspects of the game including new set of restrictions.

Storage Audits

One of the primary reasons for PUBG Mobile to get banned in India was the vulnerability of user data. With the new version of PUBG Mobile, the company claims safety is a top priority for PUBG Corporation. The company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

In-game changes

In the gameplay, the company claimed that content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. The game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters with start clothed. Another difference is the hit effect. Earlier, users had the choice to change hit colours. In the new version, the default will be set to green hit effects. This will be done in order to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

Time restrictions

PUBG Corporation has clarified that there will restrictions placed on the game time. Earlier, the game had time limitations where users who spent a certain amount of time at a stretch were forced to log off and take a break. The new restrictions are expected to be more severe. The company claims that this will be done to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

Indian Subsidiary

PUBG Corporation has announced that they are planning to create in Indian subsidiary that is aimed at enhancing communications and services with players. This new Indian company is expected to hire over 100 employees. Apart from a local office, the company claims it will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Further investments

PUBG Corporation has declared that it plans to make investments worth $100 million (over ₹746 crore) with its parent company Krafton. This investment will be targeted to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company claims that outside of the manufacturing industry, these investments will represent the largest made by a Korean company.

Exclusive India Events

PUBG Corporation has announced that the company plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature tournaments with sizable prize pools, and dedicated tournament productions.

