PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads since launch

PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads since launch

FILE PHOTO: A boy plays Tencent Holdings' PUBG videogame on his mobile phone at a cafe in New Delhi
Staff Writer

  • Tencent made this announcement while releasing a report on its online games
  • While the PUBG Mobile game comes with various modes, the battle royale mode is the most popular

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games in the world has achieved a new milestone. The game, according to Tencent, has managed to cross 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China.

While the PUBG Mobile game comes with various modes, the battle royale mode is the most popular. In this mode, a group of players fight one another until only a single combatant is left alive.

According to data by a analytics firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile is only behind two other games in terms of downloads. The top two ranks belong to Kiloo Games' Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment's Candy Crush Saga. The gameplay of the two titles are much less complex compared to PUBG Mobile.

"PUBG Mobile achieving 1 billion downloads shows that core games, in this case a AAA Battle Royale title based on the PC IP of the same name, can achieve the same scale in the mobile space," said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst with Niko Partners.

Tencent made this announcement while releasing a report on its online games. The company claimed that its revenue rose 29% in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets. Its two hit games, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, continued to top the rankings in China and internationally, respectively, in the same quarter, it said.

Tencent has said it aims to derive half its games revenue from overseas. Both its LightSpeed and Quantum Studios and Timi Studios have opened shops in Los Angeles, with the goal of "creating content with original intellectual property that has global appeal."

