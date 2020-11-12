PUBG Mobile reveals plans of re-launch in India with new 'tailored' experience

PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but players should expect a new 'tailored' experience within the game . So far, there is no word about the exact date of when the game will be made available but the company seems to be ready with an elaborate plan to re-launch it in India.

PUBG Corporation revealed their plans to tackle the issues that got the game banned in the first place as well as some long persisting concerns regarding the games immense popularity among younger audience.

PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, Inc., announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The company also revealed plans to provide a secure gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

PUBG Corporation claims that the new game is built with privacy and security of Indian player as a top priority. The company claims that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

Furthermore, in-game content is claimed to be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. In order to deal with the problems of heavy usage among younger players, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time.

PUBG Corporation also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Finally, with its parent company KRAFTON, Inc., PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

According to a statement by the company, this will be the largest investment made by a Korean company outside the manufacturing industry. The company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the tournaments, prize pools, and the tournament productions.

The company claims that they will reveal more information on the launch of PUBG Mobile India will be released at a later date.

