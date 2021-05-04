PUBG Mobile’s Indian version may be called Battlegrounds India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : South Korean Krafton Inc. may be looking to change the name of its banned battle royale mobile game, PUBG Mobile, to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company revealed new posters for the game through its Facebook and YouTube channels, which show the new name, sparking rumours of a possible relaunch in the country. The company had earlier said it was working on a new game called PUBG Mobile India, which would be meant specifically for the country. An email sent to the company asking for a clarification remained unanswered at the time of writing.

South Korean Krafton Inc. may be looking to change the name of its banned battle royale mobile game, PUBG Mobile, to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company revealed new posters for the game through its Facebook and YouTube channels, which show the new name, sparking rumours of a possible relaunch in the country. The company had earlier said it was working on a new game called PUBG Mobile India, which would be meant specifically for the country. An email sent to the company asking for a clarification remained unanswered at the time of writing.

Krafton Inc had also announced a donation of Rs1.5 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Cares Fund last week. “India is navigating a challenging time with the current wave of covid-19. We remain committed to supporting the efforts of the government in battling this unprecedented crisis. We hope our contribution to the PM Car Fund will help the aid efforts currently operational on ground," said Changhan (CH) Kim, chief executive officer of Krafton Inc, at the time.

PUBG Mobile was among the over 200 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government after the Galwan Valley clash with China last year. This led Krafton to withdraw the game’s licence from Chinese Tencent Games, which was responsible for its operations in the country. Krafton had also said it would be hiring “over 100 employees" in India for business, esports and game development, and would establish an office in the country. It plans to invest $100 million in India to “cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}