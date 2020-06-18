PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a major upgrade to the Miramar map, now it seems the company is ready with the next big update for the most popular map on the Battle Royale game . PUBG Mobile has started rolling out the Erangel 2.0 map.

A popular YouTuber, Rey Lagarto shared a detailed video regarding the new changes in the map. The change include more detailing in the maps, a crate weapon that will now be available in spawn in random place, new UHD effects that can only run on high-end phones.

One of the biggest changes is a new UHD resolution that is found in the graphics setting. This option increases the gameplay quality by leaps and bounds but it is expected that this setting will only be available with high-end devices with flagship grade displays.

The map gets a new mini-island as well which can be reached using a surf board, similar to the surfing on snow in Vikendi. The mini island has some interesting gaming option within itself. The island will also spawn special loots.

The changes will also be applied to the training room. The new water reflection effect makes changes the in-game graphics drastically.

The game also gets a new Payload 2.0. Few of the items included in the payload are a new anti-bomb suit, a radar and a UAV drone.

