PUBG Mobile starts rolling out new update with Livik map: Details here

PUBG Mobile has started rolling out an exclusive new map for its users. The new Livik Map is being rolled out to users. The update will eventually reach everyone. The new 0.19.0 version will also bring some other changes, including a new Royal Pass Season 14.

The new map is different compared to the existing Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok. The map is much smaller and players will be able to complete matches within 15 minutes. The map will only accommodate up to 52 players.

The new 0.19.0 update will be 1.84GB in size for Android users whereas their iOS counterparts will have to use up 2.13GB. PUBG is also offering a few gifts to players who update their game before the 13 July. Players will get 2,888 BP, 100AG and nightmare helmet.

The new map gets a short combat time and fast-paced settings, two new firearms will be added to enhance the gameplay experience:

The first new weapon is a P90, a submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode. According to the developers, this also provides players with a fast-paced combat.

Another weapon called MK12, is a burst sniper rifle with high-speed burst. This will be an apt sniper for the small map.

There are new attachments as well. Most of the sniper rifles, rifles, and submachine guns can now use an extended barrel. The extended barrel will allow for weapons that usually only excel at close to medium range engagements to push out a bit further. This will help some weapons function better in late-game situations since there will be less time to find the perfect loadout.

In terms of locations, there be active streams of water and even a waterfall. The map will also have a hot spring, a volcano and even snow-covered mountains. Livik has been available for beta testers of the game but the name of the map was only recently unveiled.

