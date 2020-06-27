PUBG Mobile to launch new Livik map for short 15-minute games

Pubg Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular Battle Royale games that are available in the market. The title’s ability to provide a gameplay that is comparable with the console and PC version is why it has reached such popularity. Now, the developers are looking at the specific audience that uses Pubg Mobile.

Recently, Pubg announced a brand new map for the battle royale format. This new map will be called Livik and it has been based on the Nordic regions. The important thing to note is that this new game is a new format of battle royale. According to the FAQs answered by the game’s developers, new map will arrive in the second half of this year. There’s nothing more specific regarding the launch timeline.

The map is smaller than even Sanhok, which is currently the smallest map on offer for non-beta users. Livik measure two kilometres by two kilometres in size. The smaller game also entails a much smaller number of players each game. The new map only allows 40 players.

The game also offers two new guns within the map, the MK12 burst sniper rifle and a P90 submachine gun. The developers claimed that these new weapons will fit well with the small playzone and enhance the firing experience. Along with the new weapons, there’s a new attachment, Barrel Extender, which will increase the range of the weapon. Monster trucks will spawn on this new map which will have a much better endurance and capability to run on rough terrains.

In terms of locations, there be active streams of water and even a waterfall. The map will also have a hot spring, a volcano and even snow-covered mountains. Livik has been available for beta testers of the game but the name of the map was only recently unveiled.

The developers also explained how the new waterfall works. They claimed, “Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall. You can also prep with new surprise tactics, such as launching a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team,".

