PUBG Mobile to launch new Livik map for short 15-minute games

The game also offers two new guns within the map, the MK12 burst sniper rifle and a P90 submachine gun. The developers claimed that these new weapons will fit well with the small playzone and enhance the firing experience. Along with the new weapons, there’s a new attachment, Barrel Extender, which will increase the range of the weapon. Monster trucks will spawn on this new map which will have a much better endurance and capability to run on rough terrains.