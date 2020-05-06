PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0: Mad Miramar to Cheer Park, here’s what’s new

PUBG Mobile will be releasing the much anticipated 0.18.0 update on 7 May. The new update brings a host of new features including some dramatic changes to existing maps like Miramar. The update will be made available on 7 May and the file size for the update will be 1.97GB for Android users and 2.21GB for the iOS version. According to the official statement, players on different versions will not be able to invite each other.

Mad Miramar

The biggest change with the update comes to the Miramar map which has arguably been one of the least played map. However, this new update adds dramatic elements to the maps including a sandstorm. The sandstorm can chance in any area within the map. The Miramar map gets some new elements. An Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added.

The map also gets a new race track that runs through the whole map. A racetrack has also been added which runs through the map. Miramar is also getting a new car in the shape of Golden Mirado. However, only a single unit will spawn on the map.

The developers have added new vending machines all over the map to provide painkillers and energy drinks. If lucky, the player can get as many as eight drinks in one go. The lobby of the game has also been updated to emphasise on the new Miramar map. There are new Miramar achievements that can be gained by completing multiple objectives.

Other major changes

There’s a new attachment for guns. Canted Sight is a new attachment that can be equipped alongside other scopes and acts as a close-range scope. This new attachment will be compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns.

New Results Screen: A new results screen has been introduced with a new "Detailed Results" screen. On this screen players can view the detailed data of each weapon they used in the game. They can check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier.

Cheer Park: This new space will be a saving grace for all friends wanting to hangout in a virtual zone. This area that can accommodate 20 players at any time. It has most of the basic Training Ground features, and lets players interact with other players in real-time.

Royal Pass: Season 13 of Royal Pass will also be introduced with the update. The players will be able to access this from 13 May.

New Currency: New currency called AG (AceGold) has been added to the game. After the update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events. However, events that started before this update will stick to the older currency.

