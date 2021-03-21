PUBG parent Krafton looking for new investment strategy analyst in India

The parent company of popular mobile game, PUBG Mobile, is looking for a new investment strategy analyst in India, according to a new job posting by the company. South Korean Krafton Inc., which runs PUBG Mobile globally, has put out a job posting on LinkedIn for the same. The job posting appeared 18 March around midnight, but the company doesn’t seem to be accepting applications for it anymore.

This is good news for players in the country who have been waiting for the game to relaunch in India since the government banned it in October last year. PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton which owns the intellectual property rights to the game, had said in November that it would be making a new game for India to circumvent the ban. The new game would be called PUBG Mobile India and would be operated by PUBG Corporation, taking Chinese Tencent Games out of the equation.

PUBG Corporation had taken away the IP rights from Tencent shortly after the ban and has been looking for ways to restart operations in India. In November 2020, the company said it will set up an Indian subsidiary to “enhance communications and services" with players. It was also going to hire “over 100 employees" in the country and establish a local office. A job posting for a corporate development division manager had also been seen on LinkedIn around the same time.

According to the current job posting, the investment strategy analyst will help the company in analysing mergers and acquisition, and investment opportunities in the country. Krafton had said earlier that it plans to invest $100 million in India to “cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries" in the country. The company also plans to host esports tournaments in India.

The company had also struck a deal with Microsoft in November, announcing that its games will be hosted on the company’s Azure cloud platform from now.

