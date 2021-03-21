PUBG parent Krafton looking for new investment strategy analyst in India

This is good news for players in the country who have been waiting for the game to relaunch in India since the government banned it in October last year. PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton which owns the intellectual property rights to the game, had said in November that it would be making a new game for India to circumvent the ban. The new game would be called PUBG Mobile India and would be operated by PUBG Corporation, taking Chinese Tencent Games out of the equation.

